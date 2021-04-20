Last Sunday, April 18, Luis Miguel, the series premiered the first two chapters of the second season on Netflix. Among the unknowns left by the first part of this production was the disappearance of Marcela basteri, the singer’s mother.

In the next note, learn everything about the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, such as what happened in the first chapters and what will come later.

What happened in Luis Miguel, the series – season 2?

Luis Miguel, the series – season 2 episode 1

The first episode of season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series tells the story of the ‘Sol de México’ after the death of Luisito Rey, the artist’s father. The whole family appears at the funeral of the Spanish musician, in Madrid. However, the protagonist, played by Diego Boneta, already plans to take Sergio to Spain.

Luis Miguel insists on finding his mother. For this, they have told him that they saw her leaving a bank a few months ago, so the singer prepares the search. However, the researcher hired by the artist discovers that it had not been Marcela basteri who was seen withdrawing money from one of her accounts, but rather her neighbor in Las Matas.

She would be María, whom the Mexican interpreter is going to meet in Madrid. Through tears, the woman looks heartbroken before recounting her testimony to Luis Miguel. In another scene, his brother goes to see him and finds his apartment in Madrid turned into a disaster, caused by a fit of anger from the famous artist after hearing the words of the neighbor María.

Luis Miguel, the series – season 2 episode 2

In the second chapter, Luis Miguel confronts his uncle Tito and sets a trap for him . While both are in their apartment, Alejandro is at his grandmother’s house in Spain preparing the suitcases for Sergio, his younger brother, to take him to Mexico to live with him and the protagonist.

To the surprise of the ambush, Tito Gallego tries to run away, but is stopped by himself Luis Miguel, who rebukes him with the information that Maria gave him and beats him to the ground. “It was an accident!”, Says his uncle, after the struggle, about the alleged death of Marcela basteri, which happened while she was arguing with King Luisito.

With that information, the ‘Sol de México’ goes to the investigation agent he hired to tell him to find the lifeless body of his mother that would be buried in the house of Las Matas, Madrid . Man’s methods of obtaining the power of property are not very ethical, so the Mexican singer asks him for time to buy the house.

Trailer Luis Miguel, the series – season 2

When is chapter 3 of Luis Miguel, the series – season 2?

Next Sunday, April 25, will be the premiere of chapter 3 of Luis Miguel, the series season 2.