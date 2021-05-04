Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series is leading fans to dig deeper into the life and career of the popular Latin singer.

Chapter 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but rather how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career was produced: “Hasta que me vivos”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of chapter 3, the details behind another of his songs: “Suave”. For the fourth installment, “Ayer” was the protagonist.

In Luis Miguel, the chapter 4 series we also saw how the singer was reunited with Michelle, his daughter in common with Stephanie Salas (Sofi in fiction). The meeting of both occurs in the middle of the recording of the video clip for “Yesterday”, something that led the artist to deal with the girl for the first time.

Among the scenes that were shared, there is one in particular that made us remember what was seen in season 1 of Luis Miguel, the series, the one where Marcela Basteri reads a story to her son. This same action took the interpreter with Michelle.

What book did Marcela Basteri read to Luis Miguel?

The biopic lets us see how after spending all day on set, Luis Miguel and Michelle go home. Before going to sleep, the girl asks her dad to read her a story, which he finally reluctantly agrees to. When you are looking for a book, your daughter reaches for you The Adventures of Pinocchio, a book that Marcela Basteri read to him as a child.

Michelle and Luis Miguel spent a weekend alone for the first time. Photo: Netflix

The scene allows us to read the following dedication written in the book: “For you, my Sun.” Supporting images let us see Micky as a child with his mother in the same situation.