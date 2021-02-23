In 2020, Netflix announced that season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series would arrive in that year, but, following the actions of other productions due to the pandemic, streaming changed its mind and moved the premiere to 2021.

With fans intrigued by what its new story will present, the service surprised everyone and shared on Tuesday 23 what people wanted so much: the release date of Luis Miguel, the second part series.

Through a short video where it reads “the brighter the sun, the darker the shadows”, it was confirmed that the new chapters will be available from April 18, 2021 .

“Told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life, This second part will be composed of 8 chapters available every Sunday at 7:00 pm “Netflix detailed in a statement.

What will happen in season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

According to Diego Boneta, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “he told the Mexican press.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving information about her from the hand of his manager, this in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.

It is expected that more information about the long-awaited Netflix series will be released in the course of the weeks.