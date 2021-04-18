To the joy of the public, season 2 of Luis Miguel’s series is finally close to being released online. The sequel will re-introduce Diego Boneta in the role of the renowned Mexican singer.

Next, we provide all the information so as not to miss the launch of the new installment about the musical trajectory of ‘Sol de México’.

When and where is Luis Miguel 2 premiered?

The second season of Luis Miguel: the series will reach the virtual platform of Netflix from this sunday April 18, 2021 .

Time to see season 2 of Luis Miguel: the series

The fiction starring Diego Boneta will feature a total of eight chapters that will be launched every Sunday from 7.00 pm, (Peruvian time) .

These would be the opening times in each country:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Canada: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

Luis Miguel 2 – trailer

What new characters are added to Luis Miguel: series 2?

Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Valery Sais

Axel Llunas.

What will happen in Luis Miguel: series 2?

According to Diego Boneta in an interview in Mexico, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel, as At the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving more details about her from the hand of his manager, in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.