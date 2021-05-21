A few hours after the premiere of the seventh chapter of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, thousands of subscribers want to know what will happen in this episode of the show. The first part of the biopic premiered in 2018 and was one of Netflix’s first hits.

This installment of the series will show us Luis Miguel (Diego Bonetta) in his adulthood and his rise to fame. In addition, we will see the problems that the protagonist has with his daughter. Next, we detail the date and time of the premiere of the new season.

Luis Miguel, the series, season 2: episode 7 – release date and time

The seventh episode of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series will premiere this Sunday, May 23 through Netflix.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 – trailer

Luis Miguel, series 2 – cast

Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series It will star Diego Bonetta and Camila Sodi. The rest of the cast will be made up of César Bordón, Juan Pablo Zurita, César Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Javier Gómez, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio.

On the other hand, these are the actors who join in this second part of the successful Netflix series:

Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Valery Sais

Axel Llunas.

Who plays Luis Miguel in season 2?

The famous ‘Sol de México’ will be played by Diego Bonetta. In the first seconds of the trailer, someone asked Luis Miguel: “When are you going to stop?” To which he honestly replied, “Never.” Thus began the advancement of the expected second season of the series that portrays a new stage of the renowned singer.