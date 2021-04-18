The second season of Luis Miguel’s series will premiere this Sunday, April 18 on Netflix, and in the eight new episodes that will be presented every weekend, moments that the ‘Sol de México’ kept in reserve or that few knew.

The trajectory that will be narrated, spans from the 90s onwards, a time in which the Mexican divo began his unstoppable triumph on stage, but also lived difficult times in the midst of opulence.

This new installment that brings the streaming service Netflix returns with a renewed cast to chart what is the legacy of one of the greatest voices in Latin music. The actor Diego Boneta He is the one who has played the role of Luis Miguel since the first season. In this new stage he returns with several changes, from the physical to the voice, to reveal a ‘Sol de México’ in all its splendor.

Boneta is joined by Camila Sodi, César Bordón, Juan Pablo Zurita, César Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Javier Gómez, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio, all of whom already participated in the first installment in 2018. Next, we will meet with the new characters that will personify the world of Luis Miguel more than 20 years ago.

Macarena Achaga as Michelle Salas

The Argentine actress Achaga will be in charge of interpreting Michelle Salas, the daughter of Luis Miguel and Stephanie Salas who was not recognized until she reached the age of majority. Was the call “Lost daughter”. The trailer shows the reunion where the heiress claims: “Why didn’t you see me for 11 years?” In addition, the same character, but in his younger stage will be in the hands of the actress Valery Sais.

Macarena will play the role about the meeting that Michelle Salas had with ´Luismi ‘and the whole process that she lived with him. Photo: Instagram / Macarena Achaga

Fernando Guallar as Mauricio Ambrosi

The Spanish Fernando Guallar will give life to Mauricio Ambrosi, one of the best friends of the Mexican singer. Ambrosi was one of the pillars that was always there during the most difficult years of ´Luismi´ life. This character will also have an important role in Aries, a company that would manage the artist’s career.

Guallar, friend and partner of Luis Miguel in the dark times and also in good times. Photo: Instagram / Fernando Guallar

Axel Llunas will be Sergio Basteri when he was young

Sergio Basteri He is the younger brother of Luis Miguel and in the Netflix series he will be played by Axel Llunas, just 13 years old. Apparently in the trailer, Uncle Tito will try to turn the boy into an artist by exploiting his musical talent. However, Luis will not allow that to happen, since he went through similar situations, so he rescues his brother.

Axel Llunas will represent the younger brother of Luis Miguel, who was the reason for many family disputes. Photo: Instagram / Axel Llunas

Pablo Cruz Guerrero plays Patricio Robles

Patricio robles, the character of Pablo Cruz Guerrero, is a character that has caused astonishment for days, because it has not been revealed what identity he will take. He will seek to gain the trust of the ‘Sol de México’ to become its representative and take the place of Hugo López. His character is inspired by two possible people who marked the life of the singer.

Photo: Instagram / Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Juan Ignacio Cane as José Pérez

The Mexican Juan Ignacio Cane will participate in the second season Luis Miguel, the series as Jose Perez, one of the singer’s closest assistants during the golden age. This character will be involved in the fight that causes the distance between the ‘Sun’ and ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin.

Ignacio was by the artist’s side in the most glorious years of his career. Photo: Juan Ignacio Cane / broadcast

Teresa Ruiz in the role of Azucena

Lily is a fictional character created especially for the series, who will have a close and loyal relationship with Luis Miguel, despite the shadows that surround him. This is the first woman seen in the series, whom Luis Miguel trusts, for his audacity, his intellect and honesty. This is related to the difficult moments of the singer and naturally he will seek refuge. It is there that Azucena is in charge of covering up that pain.

Photo: Instagram / Teresa Ruiz

Jade Ewen as Mariah Carey

Another person who marked the life of the musical star was Mariah Carey, who will be played by Jade Ewen. Carey was Luis’s girlfriend for three years and, according to her, “it was an unforgettable time.”

He left the artist in 2001 for various reasons, but the affection was so great that in his biography he dedicates a chapter to recounting the love he lived with the divo, in his mansion in Acapulco. In addition, it describes the personality and fantasies that the ‘Sun’ was passionate about.

Carey was one of the women the singer loved the most and who shared the most fascinating love follies. Photo: Jade Ewen / broadcast

Where to see the new season?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the legacy and history of Mexican artist Luis Miguel during his brightest years, will be you can watch on the Netflix streaming platform.

What will we see in the second season of Luis Miguel?

“Told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties that Luis Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life, this second part will be composed of eight chapters available every Sunday at 7:00 pm,” he revealed Netflix it’s a statement.