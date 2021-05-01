The second season of Luis Miguel, the series has started recently and has already left more than one intrigue for all its fans with only three episodes released. But, after the appearance of Aurelio, the character in charge of managing the concert of the ‘Sun of Mexico’ In Lima, the biggest surprise has been the Peruvian public.

In fiction, this desperation for the concert and the payment of a large sum to José Pérez, the Mexican singer’s assistant, will end up causing serious hearing damage for the protagonist. Faced with the imminent complaint of Aurelio in an attempt to recover his investment after the failed concert, future events are still uncertain, but who plays this businessman who appears, from the beginning of this new installment, worried about obtaining a date of Luis Miguel’s concert in our capital?

Is about Rik Núñez, an actor and music producer of Peruvian nationality which, additionally, has a long career as a publicist. It has even won, together with the advertising agency in charge and, on two occasions, the Cannes award for campaigns such as “Peru for Peru ”from Promperú and“ Baby ”from the Peruvian League for the Fight Against Cancer.

His various participations in charge of music and sound design, given his role as a music producer, have led him to collaborate with the films You do me well, Loco Cielo de Abril and Maybe Tomorrow. He has also participated in television programs such as El Dorado and participations in plays such as Sobre Lobos, Who Killed Barón, etc.

A businessman with an interest in music. Undoubtedly, the real life of Rik Núñez seems to coincide with that of his character, who in the new season of Luis Miguel, the series puts himself in the shoes of a reckless businessman who reaches an 8 million dollar agreement with José Pérez , the assistant of the popular ‘Luismi’.

However, It is not the first time that Rik has a participation in a Netflix production, He has previously collaborated for the documentary, Perú Tesoro Escondido (2017), where he worked as a composer, arranger, announcer and musical director.

Starring Diego Boneta, the new season of Luis Miguel, the series with still five chapters in a row, promises to show the public more of the dilemmas and ups and downs of the singer throughout his life, among them, the relentless search for the whereabouts of his mother.