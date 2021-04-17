This Sunday will be the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series. Many fans eagerly await the new installment that promises to reveal never-before-seen passages of the renowned ‘Sun of Mexico’.

Regarding this debut, in recent days several mysterious facts about the singer’s life came to light, which will be portrayed in the series. However, one of the events that does not go unnoticed among viewers is the audio that he recorded the artist’s father shortly before his death .

This recording was released a few years ago and is now gaining relevance again due to the presentation of the film. Perhaps they were the final words that the public heard, with which Luisito Rey expressed his desire to follow his dreams in the music industry. However, his health was so deteriorated and in a short time he ceased to exist.

What is the leaked audio of Luisito Rey?

Behind the estrangement that occurred between Luis Miguel and his fatherBoth developed their careers as musicians in different directions. However, Luis Rey fell ill and could no longer recover. The separation occurs when the world knows that ‘Luismi’ spent very hard times with his father, since he saw him as a source of income and exposed him regardless of the consequences.

When it was believed that the father, already in his last days of life, was at least going to ask for his son’s forgiveness, things happened very differently. Luis Rey was a sure father of what he did and without regrets. For a few minutes he is heard expressing his aspiration to continue with the music, and then he mentioned that he did not feel bad about what his son went through.

“There is nothing in the world more beautiful than when you have faith, there is nothing that can sink the ship, nor the greatest storm. The compass rose is plenty, we will not need it. We have something in our hands, credibility, ” this is how the audio that was broadcast begins.

“This ship cannot sink … We are going to cross the Atlantic to do something that possibly 500 years ago someone did something similar without music. That’s why they got confused, but they arrived at the port ”, Luisito says at another time.

But at the end of the recording the last song he composed is heard, where he does not show regret for everything he did in his career, with his son and his mother.

“I do not regret. Yes, I know that I have suffered a little, the loves they gave me many times deceived me … I’m sorry. And it is better to feel love even if it is because it has hurt, pain is the tribute that is paid in this life for living the beautiful things in life that there is. I do not regret my nights or my days, because my life is only mine. Has someone cried out to pay for my sins if only I planted my garden. Only mine is the performance and in the balance of my life, I do not regret it ”, says the song.

Luis Miguel and Luisito Rey

Luis Gallego Sánchez, Popularly known as Luisito Rey, he was the father who could least imagine having the ´Sol de México´. They had a relationship wrapped in scandals and very fractured, to the point that they separated. The Mexican press even went so far as to say that Luis Miguel’s main enemy was his father.

But that little friendship between relatives came since Luis Migue was a minor, and it was complicated by the separation of his parents. It was a fight that also affected his younger brother, because it was Miguel who fought for the custody of Sergio, so as not to leave him with his paternal family. Thus, while he was winning laurels in his audience, he also fought family wars.

Finally, after the death of Luis Rey, calm returns to a certain point for the singer. But his conflicts haunted him for a long time, even as he was already a celebrity in the 21st century.

That is probably one of the reasons why, in this new season of the series, the figure of his father will be out of the spotlight.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

In the trailer shared by Netflix It was confirmed that the eight new episodes of Luis Miguel 2 will be available as of April 18, 2021 . The premiere will be in Mexico at 7:00 pm

Schedule of the premiere of Luis Miguel, the series, second season

The long-awaited debut of the series will be in the Aztec country on Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm This new installment will take place one day before the 51st birthday of the popular ‘Sol de México’. In Peru, the premiere can also be seen from 7:00 pm Below, find out the schedule for the rest of the countries.

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

Where to see Luis Miguel, season 2?

The second season of the series, dedicated to the life of the Mexican artist Luis Miguel in his adulthood, is You can watch on the Netflix streaming platform.