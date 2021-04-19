The actress Camila sodi says goodbye to Erika, a character she plays in Luis Miguel, the series. She recreates the sentimental relationship that Issabela Camil kept up with the Puerto Rican singer in the eighties. The long-awaited series premiered this Sunday, April 18 at 7 pm on Netflix.

“Erika, it has been an honor for me to interpret in fiction the version that someone has of you during a specific moment in your life. I have done it with all the love, respect and admiration that I have for you. Thank you for allowing me to reimagine and interpret this memory that someone has of you. I love you ”, he posted on his Instagram account.

Camila sodi

The 34-year-old actress had a short participation in this second season, but I do not hesitate to share a couple of photos when she was on the sets of the series.

On the other hand, the daughter of businessman Jaime Camil said a few months ago that she would not participate in the second season, as she said that she preferred to keep that memory private. Also, he explained that many times, when something is told, there are two versions.

Camil declared about it for the Hoy program: “It is a subject that I do not like to touch. Everyone tells the story as it was and I cannot say: ‘Do not tell such a thing’. I stay a lot on the sidelines because it is something that happened, something that I do not want to comment on; It is my personal life and it does not concern anyone. That’s the truth”.