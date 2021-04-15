There are only days left until the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series. This production that brings the service of Netflix will address the life of the star in its glorious times. But it will also tell about his family circle and all the calamities he faced while his musical career shone for millions in the world.

Love adventures, tours and family conflicts is what will be portrayed from Sunday, April 18. As expected, the daughter of the extraordinary musician will also be in this new installment. Michelle Salas It is another of the surprises that the film brings, set from the 90s onwards, a stage in which Luis Miguel began to shine as an artist.

Michelle Salas in Luis Miguel, The series

Luis Miguel’s daughter, who for years was overshadowed for not being recognized as such, will also be represented in the second part of the series. Although she disagreed with some scenes from the first installment, which is why she distanced herself from her father, the new recording is expected to be consistent with what she experienced away from Luis Miguel’s affection, when he was enjoying his successful musical career. .

How did Luis Miguel react to Michelle Salas’ statements?

The descendant of the Mexican artist who was not recognized at the beginning is Michelle Salas. It turns out that Luis Miguel had an heiress that few knew, and it was it was only in 2008 that he made the paternity of the young woman official.

Prior to that, he had his son Miguelito with actress Aracely Arámbula, with whom he was already forming a family in the United States. It is at that moment when he decides to accept his responsibility as Michelle’s father and through his manager, Alejandro Asensi, carried out the paternity procedures.

A short time later, his daughter moved with him to the United States. However, the problems did not take long to arrive, after some images of the daughter with Asensi in romantic situations were disseminated, to which the ‘Sol de México ‘I made the decision to fire her representative, and her mother sent her to study in Europe.

Why did Michelle Salas distance herself from Luis Miguel?

The first distance was from Luis Miguel, since he did not recognize her as his daughter. Then came the second obstacle, this time on the part of Michelle, since she started an affair with her father’s representative, which is why they had to separate for a long time.

Finally, and the most outstanding separation is as a result of the first part of the series. It turns out that in this delivery Michelle’s mother is presented, Stephanie Salas, like an unfaithful woman. This caused annoyance in the young woman and claimed her father for allowing her to be represented as the fruit of a wild night.

What will we see of Michelle Salas in season 2 of Luis Miguel?

In the next chapters we will see precisely the story of Michelle Salas when she was not yet recognized, even the abrupt separations that she and her father had for various reasons.

In addition, the second season of the series will show the encounter with Frank Sinatra, with whom the ‘Sol de México’ shared the stage in Los Angeles in the framework of the 80 years of the American star.

Details will also be revealed about the singer’s health, who in 2018 said in an interview that he suffered from tinnitus (buzzing caused by exposure to loud sounds), and how this has affected his career. However, the intrigue will continue to be present with the extortions, robberies and deceptions to which Luis Miguel he was exposed during his lifetime.

Who is Michelle Salas?

He was born in Mexico City in 1989, so he is currently 31 years old. She is the daughter of Luis Miguel and actress Stephanie Salas. The singer did not recognize her until she came of age.

In 2005, when she was 16 years old, Michelle herself spoke about her father. In dialogue with Quien magazine, she said: “I no longer want to be pitied for being the unrecognized daughter of Luis Miguel when he knows that I exist. I’m not asking for a life, I just want you to give me five minutes to explain your reasons. Tell me what happened and that’s it! ”.

She is a model and a renowned fashion designer. Its website was one of the most consulted in the sector until a few years ago. Today he is part of the youtubers staff of the HOLA! 4u fashion channel. In addition, he is quite a celebrity on social networks.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The second season of Luis Miguel’s series will premiere on April 18, one day before the so-called ‘Sol de México’ turns 51. It will be Netflix who releases all the chapters of the film every weekend.

Diego Boneta will return to play Luis Miguel in season 2 of the series. Photo: Netflix

