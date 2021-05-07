Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series continues to lead fans through the life and career of the popular Latin singer.

Chapter 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career was produced: “Hasta que me perdita”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of episode 3, the details behind another of his songs: “Suave”. For the fourth installment, “Ayer” was the protagonist. Now, and for the fifth story, “I miss you” will accompany the viewers.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 5

Titled I miss you, chapter 5 of Luis Miguel, series 2 will take us to witness the reunion between the singer and his grandmother, who is behind Sergio, the Gallegos’ younger brother.

The woman, who knows that the child can also sing, will not only seek to stay with him, but even obtain parental authority. “I will give all the money to my lawyers to avoid it,” says Luis Miguel.

Also, you can see Hugo López, Micky’s manager, hugging Michelle, the artist’s daughter, and the return of Erika, the former girlfriend of the Sun.

History also includes Frank Sinatra, one of the singers who influenced the career of the Mexican artist. As is known, in 1994 Luis Miguel was summoned by the legend for his second album of duets and together they performed Come fly with me. It was also part of the tribute for the 80 years of life of the so-called “The voice”.

Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 5 arrives this Sunday, May 9 on Netflix.