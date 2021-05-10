Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series continues to lead fans through the popular singer’s life and career. Told in two timelines, viewers follow its episodes every Sunday.

Chapter 2 of the program revealed how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career came about: “Hasta que me perdita”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of episode 3, the details behind were appreciated. from another of his songs: “Suave”. For the fourth installment, “Ayer” was the protagonist. Now, and for the fifth story, “Miss you” will accompany viewers.

What happened in Luis Miguel, the 2×05 series? (Resume)

Listed by fans as one of the saddest chapters in the series so far, the installment shows us l to the death of Hugo López, manager of Luis Miguel , who was diagnosed with cancer.

On the other hand, you can see how the meeting between the Sun of Mexico and the music legend Frank Sinatra takes place. In one scene, the singer’s friend is seen Miguel Aleman Magnani, grandson of former president Miguel Alemán Valdés, tell him about the meeting they may have with the American musician.

In 1994, Luis Miguel traveled to New York to meet Frank Sinatra. Photo: Netflix.

Arriving in New York Sinatra and Luis Miguel meet. The artist known as ‘La voz’ asks the Mexican if he knows how to sing, to which the Sun tells him that he “tries.” “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t sing, sir.” After being invited to prove it, Micky gets on the small stage of the bar where they are and performs “I miss you.”

After closing the duet with Frank Sinatra, Luis Miguel returns to Mexico and talks to Hugo López. At the manager’s house, he tells him: “Who would say that I was going to have the life that I have had. Of all the surprises, the biggest was you, Micky. I’m not going to see the rest of you, I have cancer ”, confesses the businessman.

Hugo López opens up to Luis Miguel about his illness. Photo: Netflix

Luis Miguel against his grandmother for Sergio

Matilde, the Gallego Basteri’s grandmother, is still behind Sergio. Photo: Netflix

At Hugo’s wake, we see Luis Miguel meet with Matilde, his grandmother, who offers his condolences. She asks him to speak.

In a tense meeting, the woman asks him again to let her take Sergio, her younger brother, but he refuses. “What do you want, money?”, Says the singer, to which she responds: “That would not be bad, but I remind you who has parental authority over the child. We will see us again”.

Luis Miguel, the series season 2 is available on Netflix.