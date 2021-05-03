The return of Luis Miguel, the series has put fans to find out more about the life and career of the popular Latin singer.

Chapter 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but rather how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career was produced: “Hasta que me vivos”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of chapter 3, the details behind another of his songs: “Suave”. For the fourth installment, “Ayer” was the protagonist.

What happened in Luis Miguel, the 2×04 series? (Resume)

The chapter begins with the development of the video clip for “Ayer”, the theme of the album Aries. Likewise, and in the time line corresponding to 2005, we can see Luis Miguel talking about buying a vineyard to make your own wine.

On the other hand, in 1993 Sofi reappears, who talks with a friend about leaving Michelle in charge of Luis Miguel, their daughter. Although at first she is not convinced, her friend tells her “that it is time for him to take care of her.”

With Michelle at home, El sol de México doesn’t know how to deal with her, so he takes her to the recording of her video clip. After long hours of work, the singer asks the girl to return home. The next day, an incident occurs, the minor disappears and everyone looks for her. When she is found, the artist scolds her and Hugo tells her: “Do you want me to remember your first weekend together like this?” In the middle of the recording, the artist sees how his daughter watches him, and that’s when he realizes that he should spend more time with her and they leave the set.

Luis Miguel and Michelle went together to the recording of the video for “Ayer”. Photo: Netflix

Back in 2005, we see how the relationship between Michelle and Luis Miguel improves. With him taking her to the airport, the singer agrees that the two live together. The young woman rejects him in the first instance, but when her father returns home, she appears behind him. Father and daughter will live in the same house for the first time.

At the end of chapter 4 of Luis Miguel, series 2, we see how the Sun talks to Hugo, who presents him with the final version of Aries. Excited, the interpreter puts aside his happiness to ask his manager if he is okay. Everything indicates that in the next episode, this one will reveal to him that he has cancer.

Hugo López and Luis Miguel have an intimate conversation. Photo: Netflix