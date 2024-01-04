Artificial intelligence advances every day, and that not only means that the technology is used in branches that genuinely benefit from its implementation, but that users have found ways to entertain themselves with musical covers. A few days ago we told you about a version of Luis Miguel who sings the opening of Pokémon. Now, A similar work was recently released, only this time it was the opening of Dragon Ball GT the selected one.

During the last few days, a video of Luis Miguel singing My enchanted heart It took the internet by storm, with hundreds of fans, both of El Sol de México and Dragon Ball, getting excited about this cover that pays tribute to the original work of Aaron Montalvo.

The person responsible for this and many similar covers is a YouTube account known as Estudiantes IA Músic, where we find videos of some Mexican artists, like Belinda, doing covers of classic anime songs. All this is possible through artificial intelligence, which does a good job of taking the familiar vocal cords and breathing new life into them.

The Estudiantes IA Músic channel already has multiple covers of artificial intelligence by Luis Miguel, so it will be interesting to see what the next step will be for this profile and all the fans of this type of work. On related topics, you can listen to Luis Miguel's cover of Atrapalos Ya here.

Editor's Note:

This type of work has become very popular in recent months, and shows the evolution that artificial intelligence has had. First, “realistic” images were the most popular, and now they are covers. It will be interesting to see what the next trend will be in which this technology is used.

Via: IA Music Students