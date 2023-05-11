Most of Luis Miguel’s fans are aware of how important it is for the Mexican to keep his private life within 4 walls. However, the “Sol de México”, for Mother’s Day, which is celebrated today May 10 in that country, decided to open up with his fans and share a surprising photo with his mother Marcela Basteri through his social networks.

In this moving image published through Instagram, you can see a small and already famous Luis Miguel posing happily next to his mother. This generated the reaction of Alejandro Basteri, brother of the singer, and also of the millions of fans of the singer-songwriter who did not hesitate to show their affection.

“You are the best example of kindness and delivery, you are sweet, affectionate, love and without fear of being wrong I can say that you have been the best mother in the world,” the older brother wrote in the publication.

Comment by Alejandro Basteri, brother of Luis Miguel.

For his part, a follower of the author of “Será que no me amas” was stunned, since it was the first time that he had shown a photo “related more to his life than to his work” on the Internet.



On the other hand, another Internet user decided to write a fragment of the song “I know you will come back” alluding to the Italian model who disappeared more than 38 years ago and whose wall remains a great enigma to this day.



Marcela Basteri: What is known about Luis Miguel’s mother?

According to Jaime Vas, a famous Chilean producer, who for 5 months was Luis Miguel’s tour manager, assured that the last time the artist born in Puerto Rico was seen together with Marcela Basteri was in 1986, in Madrid.

Javier León Herrera, author of the book that has the same name as “Sol de México”, assured that Basteri’s decision to leave the singer was due to the mistreatment he received from Luisito Rey.

