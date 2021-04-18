Netflix premieres today in its Luis Miguel catalog, the series: season 2, to the joy of millions of fans of the ‘Sol de México’. The first part of the show showed the closest people to the Mexican singer, such as friends, family and, above all, his ex-partners.

The first chapters of the biopic focused on the romance that Luis Miguel had with the photographer Mariana Yasbek. Then Sophie appeared, a character inspired by Stephanie Salas, the mother of the eldest daughter of the Mexican star, whose paternity she assumed when the young woman was of legal age.

Thousands of fans of the ‘Sol de México’ believed that the second season would show part of the romance he had with actress Aracely Arámbula, with whom he has two children. However, the interpreter made it clear that it will not be part of the new episodes .

“In this second season I don’t go out, and so I stay calm because nothing of mine comes out. And I wish you much success “, stressed the actress during her time at the Festival de Cinema Cap Dorada in 2020.

What is the reason why Aracely Arámbula will not appear in Luis Miguel, series 2?

This may be because the two of you do not have a good relationship after your separation. In 2011, Aracely accused Luis Miguel of not wanting to spend time with his children. In 2013 he announced a lawsuit against the singer, where he demanded support.

According to the Los Angeles Times portal, Guillermo Pous, Arámbula’s lawyer, confirmed that the series producer contacted the actress to include her in the story, but she refused and did not allow the use of her image.

“I have a good relationship with the producer for this and other matters. I contacted them and expressed the decision of Mrs. Arámbula, who did not have the will to participate. This is a right, which, in case it is not respected, there is always the alternative of enforcing it through legal means ”, he assured.