Luis Miguel, the series, surprised Netflix users by showing the singer’s life full of grays and rekindling the passion for ‘El sol de México’. Three years have passed since its premiere, so fans are eager to see the second season starting next April 18.

“Told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced in balancing his family and professional life, this second part will be composed of eight chapters available every Sunday at 7:00 pm,” Netflix revealed in a statement. .

To the joy of fans, the production released a preview of the show, during the 63rd installment of the Grammys. The preview is accompanied by a small piece of the song “What a woman’s level”, performed by Diego Boneta.

What will happen in Luis Miguel the series season 2?

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said Diego Boneta about the second part to the Mexican press.

Regarding the plot, the series will give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 1, fiction closed with the singer receiving news about her when she learned about the death of her father.

Likewise, it is expected to see the relationship that the singer has with Michelle, his daughter, and the consecration of his career worldwide. In the series we can see two different timelines, as Netflix previously pointed out.