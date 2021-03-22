In 2020, Netflix announced that season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series would arrive in that year, but, following the actions of other productions due to the pandemic, streaming changed its mind and moved the premiere to 2021.

With fans intrigued by what its new story will present, the service surprised everyone and shared this Monday, March 22, what people wanted so much to see: the official trailer of Luis Miguel, season 2 .

In the aforementioned preview, you can see some of the most important milestones in the trajectory of the ‘Sun of Mexico’, among which stand out his collaboration with Frank Sinatra and the tours he offered in the early 2000s.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated moments by viewers is the singer’s meeting with his daughter Michelle Salas, a character who is played by the Argentine Macarena Achaga.

Also, we will see the course of the search for Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. In the first season, Luisito Rey died without telling his son the whereabouts of his mother, which caused the singer’s fury. Now, and thanks to the trailer, we see that his uncle Mario Gallego would be behind the disappearance of the woman.

Release date of Luis Miguel, the series season 2