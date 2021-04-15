A few hours after the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, a large part of Netflix subscribers and the general public want to know what the ‘Sol de México’ will do to find his mother in the new episodes of the show.

The second installment will show us Luis Miguel (Diego Bonetta) in his adulthood and the various obstacles he will have to pass to rise to stardom. In addition, we will see the problems that the protagonist has with his daughter and with the people around him.

The latest trailer that Netflix published shows details about what we will see in fiction. However, There are moments that do not fit with what happened in the life of the ‘Sol de México’ .

Luis Miguel, series 2 – trailer

The estrangement with his brother Sergio

The trailer of the series shows the relationship and separation of Luis Miguel with his younger brother Sergio. The video also shows how a Spanish aunt of the singer threatens to take the child to Madrid and is able to accept a bribe from the singer to leave them alone.

It is known that after the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, Sergio lived for a time with his brothers, with his father Luis Rey and with his paternal grandparents in Spain. The last person who had his custody was his uncle Vicente Gallegos, character that we do not see in the preview and would be replaced by a woman.

Problems with your hearing

The preview shows how the singer has a hearing problem on a live show, and then complains about the pain. Seconds later, we see how difficult it will be for Luis Miguel to sing due to his illness.

In reality, this disease was a constant annoyance during the last years of the Mexican star’s career, not in the early nineties as the trailer makes us understand .

The illness and death of Hugo López

The new season will also address the ailments and death of Hugo Lopez, the singer’s manager. The trailer shows us people who want to take advantage of López’s poor health to use Luis Miguel’s earnings.

There is no official version about people who would have taken advantage of Luis Miguel’s fame while his manager was admitted to a hospital. The only certain thing is that the ‘Sun of Mexico’ suffered with the death of his friend and representative.