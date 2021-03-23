Luis Miguel, series 2 It is less than a month away from the premiere of its second season on the Netflix platform. The story will continue to develop different angles of the artist’s life, but above all, it will show us the disease with which he will have to deal.

The ‘Sun of Mexico‘Not only will he face this condition, but he will have to face secrets and personal problems that will arise throughout the plot.

Diego Boneta is the actor who plays Luis Miguel in the Netflix series. Photo: broadcast

The arrival of the season 2 by Luis Miguel is scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tinnitus, the disease suffered by Luis Miguel

Although the musical career of Luis Miguel will show successful passages in this second season, such as his duet with Frank Sinatra and his arrival at the Grammys thanks to his album Aries, the singer will have to face an illness.

During the advance of season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series, it is appreciated that the popular ‘Micky’ will suffer from hearing problems. This will affect the production of your songs, and even during a presentation to your audience.

The advance of the second season shows that Luis Miguel will suffer the ravages of tinnitus in full concert. Photo: Capture Netflix

The ‘Sol de México’ will be diagnosed with tinnitus, a condition that deals with ringing in one or both ears of the person. This, in the long run, could lead to hearing loss.

When does the second season of Luis Miguel, the series arrive?

With the premiere of the first trailer of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, everything is being ready for the arrival of the new episodes of the biographical production about the Mexican singer.

The date on which season 2 will arrive will be next Sunday, April 18, and can be seen in full on the Netflix platform.

Luis Miguel, series 2: trailer of the second season