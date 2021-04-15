In 2020, Netflix announced that season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series would arrive in that year, but following the actions of other productions due to the pandemic, the launch was postponed to 2021.

A few days after the return of the bioseries to streaming, it has been announced that, as in the first part, Diego Boneta will perform the hits of ‘El sol de México’.

Through its social networks, Netflix announced that each of the songs that will appear in the chapters of Luis Miguel, series 2 will be able to be listened to on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Claro Music and YouTube.

Diego Boneta will return to give life to Luis Miguel for the streaming bioseries. Photo: Netflix

Diego Boneta will perform the songs of Luis Miguel again. Photo: Spotify Capture

At the moment, the first success to reach the music platforms has been “What level of woman”, which was originally performed by Luis Miguel in 1993 for the album Aries.

Thanks to an interview that Rolling Stone Mexico conducted with Diego Boneta days ago, it has been possible to know what other themes will be present in the Netflix series.

Suave from 1993

It was released as the third single by Aries. The song reached number nine on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the United States.

1993 yesterday

Also part of the Aries album, the title is a cover in Spanish of “All that my heart can hold”, composed by David Foster.

I miss you from 1991

Written by Armando Manzanero, the theme was used for Romance, one of the most famous albums of ‘El sol de México’.

The trailer for Luis Miguel, the season 2 series anticipates that “Mexico on the skin” will also be in the chapters. The composition was used to give a title to a 2004 album, which included “The traveler”, “You know one thing” and “Echame a me la culpa”.

Luis Miguel, series 2 arrives this Sunday, April 18 on Netflix.