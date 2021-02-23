This Tuesday, February 23, Netflix He shared on social networks the release date of Luis Miguel, series 2, a plot that will come to streaming on April 18, 2021.

Fans are intrigued by what his new story will present; more than one wonders what characters will be present and what this new installment will be about.

What will happen in Luis Miguel the series season 2?

The series will give more information on the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 1, fiction closed with the singer receiving news about it; this amid the news of his father’s death.

Luis Miguel and his manager with information about Marcela Basteri. Photo: Netflix

“You can not leave me like this. If you feel some love for me, tell me where she is, “said an angry ‘Micky’ to Luisito Rey, who only replied:” You already know where to find her. ” In the next scene, his father dies in a hospital in Spain.

For season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series, It is expected to see the relationship that the singer has with Michelle, his daughter, and the consecration of his career worldwide. In fiction we can see two different timelines, according to information from Netflix.

The transition from Diego Boneta to Luis Miguel as an adult

Cast and new characters in Luis Miguel, series 2

Not only Diego Boneta repeats the role of El sol de México, Juan Pablo Zurita will give life to Luis Miguel’s younger brother. In the cast they are accompanied by: Camila Sodi (Erika) and Pilar Santacruz (Stephanie Salas).

Among the new names we have the Argentine Macarena Achaga, who will play Michelle Salas and in the younger version of the character will be Valery Sais.