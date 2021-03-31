Netflix is ​​a few days away from releasing season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series and the new episodes will show the drama and the problems that surround the life of the famous Mexican singer.

Thousands of people are anxious about what will be seen in the second part and, to calm its subscribers, Netflix released the trailer for Luis Miguel, series 2, on Tuesday, March 23.

Luis Miguel, series 2 – trailer

Luis Miguel, series 2 – release date

The new preview served to confirm that the new episodes will be available from from April 18, 2021 via Netflix . In addition, the company shared a statement which reads the following:

“Told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced in balancing his family and professional life, this second part will be composed of 8 chapters available every Sunday at 7:00 pm.”

What will be seen in season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

Diego Boneta explained in an interview in Mexico that in the second season there will be stories that few people know, but that will catch the viewer.

“It will possibly be better than the first one. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.

It is expected that in the course of the next few days more information will be provided about the new chapters of the Netflix series.