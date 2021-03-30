In 2020, Netflix announced that season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series would arrive in that year, but, following the actions of other productions due to the pandemic, streaming changed its mind and moved the premiere to 2021.

With fans intrigued by what its new story will present, the service surprised everyone and shared on Monday, March 22, what was so much requested: e l official trailer for Luis Miguel, season 2.

Mariah Carey will also be present in Luis Miguel, series 2

As is known, in the new chapters of Luis Miguel, series 2 will show the adult life of El sol, specifically the events that occurred in the 90s in his career and personal life.

The report indicates that the figure of Mariah Carey, singer who had a relationship with Luis Miguel at the end of 1998. The two met at a restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.

Who will play Mariah Carey in Luis Miguel, series 2?

Glamor magazine mentions that the role will fall to the actress Jade Louise Ewen 33 years old. The Englishwoman rose to fame thanks to her performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2009.

Jade Ewen is the actress who will play Mariah Carey. Photo: Instagram

About her career on television, she has played Anggie Trackery in the series Life changes. So too, in 2018, she was Princess Jasmine in the musical Aladdin in London.

What will happen in season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

In the trailer, you can see some of the most important milestones in the trajectory of the ‘Sol de México’, among which stand out his collaboration with Frank Sinatra and the tours he offered in the early 2000s.