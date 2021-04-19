The return of Luis Miguel, the series has put fans to inquire once again in his life and his career. With two opening chapters, Netflix revived the furor that was the launch of the first season in 2018 on social networks.

Among all the moments seen, one in particular caught the attention of viewers, the one in which the medical condition that the singer was diagnosed with in 2015 is exposed: tinnitus.

In the second chapter of Luis Miguel, the series season 2, it is announced that their representatives agree a concert in Peru, something that caused the change of his regular tour.

Here we see how the ‘Sol de México’ accepts the show, they arrive in Lima and the concert begins. The Netflix version of the series states that, during the event, a mismanagement of the sound system caused the singer’s tinnitus.

As we explained in a previous note, the program mentions that the incident occurred in Lima in 2005, but this is not the case, there is no record of a show in that year on national soil.

Luis Miguel had an accident on stage?

A situation similar to that described by Luis Miguel, the series occurred in 2014, when the singer gave a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In various videos captured by attendees, the artist can be seen watching his musicians while holding his hand to his ears. His gesture shows discomfort, but he decides to continue the show.

Luis Miguel’s diagnosis of tinnitus is real, the singer confirmed it in 2015 to the newspaper El Clarín. On that occasion he said the following:

“It’s a complicated situation, but you have to think that I started this career when I was 9 years old: with music, decibels, concerts. They are more than 30 years exposed to very loud sounds. I’m already in treatment, ”he commented.

Chapter 3 of Luis Miguel, season 2 series arrives next Sunday, April 25 via Netflix.

Text to fill out