The new season of Luis Miguel: the series is a few hours away from premiering on Netflix. Thousands of fans of the Mexican singer eagerly await the new episodes of the show that promises to become the most watched of 2021.

One of the mysteries that could be solved in the new chapters is the disappearance of Marcela Basteri, Luis Miguel’s mother .

The last episode of the first season showed how a friend of the singer approaches him at the hospital, where his father, Luisito Rey, died, to tell him that the Mossad had located Basteri.

The truth is that the second season of Luis Miguel: the series, will show information about the case, which is one of the mysteries that address the life of the ‘Sol de México’.

During the first part of the biopic, episodes related to Basteri were shown: from when they took her away from her children, until Luisito Rey meets her so that she would not interfere in the career of the Mexican star.

Marcela Basteri in Luis Miguel: the series

When and where is Luis Miguel 2 premiered?

The second season of Luis Miguel: the series will reach the virtual platform of Netflix this Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Time to see season 2 of Luis Miguel: the series

The fiction starring Diego Boneta will feature a total of eight chapters that will be launched every Sunday from 7:00 pm, (Peruvian time).

Luis Miguel: the series 2 – trailer

What will happen in Luis Miguel: series 2?

According to Diego Boneta in an interview in Mexico, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “said the actor.