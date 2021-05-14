Season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series continues to lead fans through the popular singer’s life and career.

Chapters 1 and 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career was produced: “Hasta que me perdita”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of episode 3, the details behind another of his songs: “Suave”. For the fourth installment, “Yesterday” was the protagonist and for the fifth story, “I miss you” accompanied the viewers. For this week, “Story of a love” comes to the plot.

Trailer of Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 6

Titled A love story, chapter 6 of Luis Miguel, series 2 will take us through the accident of the ‘Sun’ and how the new accountant that he hired investigates more in who are responsible.

In the video published on the series’ Instagram account, the young woman is seen arriving at the office of the owner of the forum where Luis Miguel suffered an accident that damaged part of his ear. “I remind him that he was about to lose his hearing in this forum,” says the woman, to which the man responds: “That happens when your representative does not rent decent equipment. This is what they ended up buying. Check who’s signature, ”he commented.

In chapter 6 of Luis Miguel, series 2, it must be revealed whose signature was. Will Alex McCluskey, Patricio Robles or José Pérez be responsible?

Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 6 arrives this Sunday, May 16 on Netflix.