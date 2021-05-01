The return of Luis Miguel, the series has put fans to inquire once again in his life and his career.

Chapter 2 of the program not only gave more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, but how one of the most important songs of the ‘Sol de México’ career was produced: “Hasta que me perdón”, from the 1993 Aries album. With the arrival of chapter 3, we saw the details behind another of his songs : “Gentle”.

What happened in Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 3?

With the plot told in two timelines, the beginning of the episode takes us to 2005, in which Luis Miguel is seen talking to Sofi. She complains about not seeing Michelle, her daughter, for the past eleven years.

In 1992, a Luis Miguel was seen dejected by the death of Luisito Rey, his father, who finally did not tell him what happened to Marcela Basteri. His meteoric career rise seems to have no end, but with the slightest attempt to prioritize his personal life, he realizes that his career suffers. His alcohol consumption and parties are becoming normal in “El Sol de México.”

What will happen in Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 4?

For following Patricio’s advice, Luis Miguel fights with his brothers, Sergio and Alejandro, fires his guitarist and pushes Michelle, his daughter away.

Also, we will see a new reunion with Sofi, the mother of her daughter, who will complain to him for leaving the young woman out of her life once again. On the other hand, Hugo, manager of Luis Miguel, announced his next meeting with the singer. Everything indicates that he will tell you that he is in poor health.

For this new episode, the song “Ayer”, from the album Aries, will be the protagonist.

Opening time of Luis Miguel, series 2 chapter 4

The fourth episode of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series will be available this Sunday, May 2 on Netflix . Check the opening hours by countries:

Argentina: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10:00 pm

Chile: 10:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Peru: 8:00 pm

Mexico: 8:00 pm

United States: 5:00 pm (PT) / 8:00 pm (ET).