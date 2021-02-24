To the joy of the fans, Netflix announced this Tuesday, February 23, that the second season of the Luis Miguel series will reach the streaming giant on April 18, 2021 and will have a total of eight episodes.

Also, the online video service shared the first trailer of the sequel of the program where you can see a different facet of the popular Mexican singer.

Next, we mention all the details of the show, such as the cast and new characters that will arrive in the long-awaited sequel.

Cast that will continue in Luis Miguel, series 2

Diego Boneta

Camila sodi

Juan Pablo Zurita

Cesar Bordon

Cesar Santana

Pilar Santacruz

Martin Bello

Lola Casamayor

Javier Gomez

Kevin Holt

Gabriel Nuncio.

New characters in Luis Miguel, season 2

Macarena Achaga

Valery Sais

Juan Ignacio Cane

Teresa Ruiz

Fernando Guallar

Pablo Cruz Guerrero

Axel Llunas.

What will happen in season 2 of Luis Miguel, the series?

According to Diego Boneta, the second part of the series will have stories that few know, but that will catch the public immediately.

“It will possibly be better than the first. There is so much information that very few people know, especially about his childhood. There are no books, there is nothing about that stage, “he told the Mexican press.

As for the plot, the series should give more information about the whereabouts of Marcela Basteri, mother of Luis Miguel. Recall that at the end of season 2, the plot was closed with the singer receiving more details about her from the hand of his manager, this in the middle of the death of his father who did not want to tell him where he is.

It is expected that more information about the long-awaited Netflix series will be released in the course of the weeks.