Steve Soto, the impersonator of Luis Miguel in I am, new generation He surprised on stage when he performed the song “La unconditional” from ‘Sol de México’. Also, at the end of his presentation, he remembered his grandfather, who died of COVID-19.

The co-driver Rafael Cardozo placeholder imageAfter the show, he commented that the impersonator of the Mexican singer recently lost his grandfather to the coronavirus. In addition, he asked him about the importance of his family member in his life.

“He left us, he died of COVID-19, but I was always by his side, all my life, since I was little. I grew up with him, lived with him, played with him, experimented with him, thanks to him I learned a lot of things, many things in life, I learned to win and lose. Thanks to him I am here, because he taught me everything I must learn”, He expressed.

Likewise, Magaly Benavides, the impersonator’s mother, was also moved by the words of her son, who showed maturity on stage. “I am very happy for my son, because he filled me with great pride,” he said.

The participant of I am, new generation He fought alongside the impersonator of Laura Pausini, but, despite having a good presentation, he failed to beat the Italian singer.

