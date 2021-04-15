The life and musical legacy of Luis Miguel crossed borders, generations and even the film industry. The Netflix streaming platform returns with the second part of the series dedicated to one of the most remembered stars of all time in Latin music.

This Sunday, April 18, the first episode of the second season is launched, it will be part of the artistic boom of the popular singer in his golden years of fame. The person in charge of giving life to the ‘Sol de México’ is Diego Boneta. The actor already played the role in the first part overcoming several challenges, but in this new mission he had to make several changes to resemble the singer. Here we tell you how was the transformation to embody Luis Miguel.

Diego Boneta in Luis Miguel

The actor Diego Boneta is the one who plays Luis Miguel in the series that bears his name . The first part was released in April 2018 and after several interrupted years the second part of the story will be presented in the coming days.

In both installments, Boneta had to change many personal aspects to get closer to the real singer, but the biggest challenge was for the recordings of the new chapters, since at times he played a triumphant 20-year-old and then a musical star that surpasses the three decades of life.

How was the transformation of Diego Boneta for the Luis Miguel series?

Netflix announced that the new presentation of the series has two timelines: “The second season will be told in two timelines and the plot will explore the difficulties Luis Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life,” the streaming service published.

In that sense, Diego Boneta’s performance had to take on and overcome several challenges. The first, long make-up sessions to bring the artist to life on both timelines. These changes in the actor were so emotional that he has shown the details in a video.

Having achieved the physical challenge, he entered the subject of the voice, a vital element to interpret the themes of this second stage of his discography. This was achieved with the work of Kiko Cibrián, the musical producer and person in charge of arranging the depth and form of Luis Miguel’s songs.

After hours of hard work, this Sunday 18 the results will be seen in the premiere through Netflix.

What will we see of Diego Boneta in the second season of Luis Miguel, the series?

The episodes of season 2 of Luis Miguel’s series will focus on the singer’s life from the 90s onwards. Diego Boneta will continue to be the star of this show.

The film will begin when the artist had already become a celebrity and will continue until the beginning of the new millennium when he delighted his fans singing rancheras. Likewise, his youth and adulthood will be told, but it will focus on the vicissitudes that the ‘Sol de México’ had to face to find stability between his family and his passion, music.

A time of great prosperity for the divo, but also marked by sour passages such as the end of his relationship with Mariah Carey, which was his great love, the death of his father, among others. All those episodes he relives Diego Boneta from this Sunday, April 18.

Luis Miguel, the series, second season: trailer

A delivery with eight chapters that you can enjoy every Sunday to learn more about the life of Luis Miguel. Netflix shared the official trailer where you can see the fascinating story of the interpreter of “The unconditional” and owner of 34 record albums.

When is Luis Miguel 2 released?

The wait is over for the followers of Luis Miguel and it is that after two years they will be able to see the continuity of life brought to the screen of the well-known ‘Sol de México’. The exciting premiere of the singer’s series is this Sunday, April 18 at 7:00 pm (Mexican time). All the chapters can be seen through Netflix and will be presented every weekend.

We share the schedule in the rest of the world.

Peru: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

United States (New York, Miami, Washington DC): 8.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Monday 19).

