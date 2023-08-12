Luis Miguel will have another concert date in Lima for his tour in south america this 2024. The ‘Sol de México’ confirmed a show for next February 24 and the other show will take place the next day, February 25. As is recalled, the public sold out the tickets for this first appearance at the National Stadium in a matter of hours. The production company in charge of bringing the Mexican star organizes everything so that the interpreter is comfortable during his stay in the capital of Peru. Find out here what time ticket sales will start and what discounts are applicable.

Luis Miguel in Lima 2024, TICKET SALES for the second date: minute by minute How to buy tickets for the Luis Miguel concert? These are the steps you must follow to purchase tickets for the concert of

Luis Miguel at the National Stadium: -Create an account in Teleticket (www.teleticket.com.pe) -Verify that the Internet shopping option is activated on your cell phone. -Enter the Teleticket website. -Enter the created Teleticket account. -Place the details of your Interbank debit or credit card See also They denounce delays of a week in the Civil Registry -Enter the virtual queue for the Luis Miguel concert and wait your turn -Select the area and the number of tickets you will buy. -Click on buy and choose the amount of installments (in case it is a credit card) -Check the confirmation email of your purchase How many concerts will Luis Miguel give in Peru? The famous Mexican singer Luis Miguel only had one date scheduled for our country, but due to the great reception, the producer announced a second performance at the National Stadium. The first show will take place on February 24 and the next, on the 25th of the same month. Tickets for the second concert will be enabled through the Teleticket website at 3:00 p.m. What are the areas and prices for the second date of the Luis Miguel concert? Luis Miguel will offer a second date of his concert in Peru and his loyal fans who ran out of tickets for his first show will now be able to buy them through Teleticket. See also The PSOE proposal once again raises the penalties for rape and assault without penetration It should be noted that the zones and prices they will be the same ones that you set for your first presentation. At what time does ticket sales start for the second date of the Luis Miguel concert? This Friday, August 11, starting at 3:00 p.m.the Peruvian fans of the idol Luis Miguel will be able to buy their tickets, through Teleticket, for the second date of his concert in Lime which will take place on February 25, 2024.

What is known about Luis Miguel’s second concert in Lima?

Luis Miguel will sing for the second time next Sunday, February 25, 2024 at the National Stadium, also called the José Díaz colossus, with a show lasting more than two hours that will include his best hits that endorse his brilliant artistic career in these decades. .

The second leg of Luis Miguel’s world tour also includes, before Peru, presentations in Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador. He will also visit Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Luis Miguel prepares another concert in Lima. Photo: diffusion

When does ticket sales start?

Masterlive, the producer that will bring Luis Miguel to Lima, announced that the general sale for this second date at the National Stadium will take place this Friday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m. on the digital platform of teleticket. The full zones and prices will be the same as those set for the first date.

North stand area: S/150

East or West zone (numbered): S/590

Preferential zone (stand up): S/290

VIP area (stand up): S/520

Platinum area (seats): S/698.

Ticket price. Photo: Instagram

Does Luis Miguel use double in concerts?

Great controversy generated the presentations of Luis Miguel in Argentina. Journalists from that country assure that the “Sol de México” would be using doubles for his concerts in Buenos Aires. Would you do the same in Peru on February 24 and 25, 2024? At the moment, the singer has not given details.