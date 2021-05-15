Luis Miguel, the series: season 2 is one of the most watched series by Netflix subscribers, which shows the life of the ‘Sun of Mexico’. The first part of the biopic presented the closest people to the Mexican singer, such as friends, family and, above all, his ex-partners.

The first episodes of the production were based on the romance that Luis Miguel had with the photographer Mariana Yasbek. Then Sophie appeared, a character inspired by Stephanie Salas, the mother of the eldest daughter of the Mexican star, whose paternity she assumed when the young woman was of legal age.

Will Aracely Arámbula participate in the second part of Luis Miguel’s series?

It was believed that this second season would show part of the romance he had with Aracely Arámbula, with whom he has two children. However, the actress made it clear that her image or a similar character will not be used in the new chapters.

What did Aracely Arámbula say about her participation?

“ In this second season I do not go out , and so I stay calm because nothing of mine comes out. And I wish you much success “, stressed the actress during her time at the Festival de Cinema Cap Dorada in 2020.

What is the reason why Aracely Arámbula will not appear in Luis Miguel, series 2?

This may be because the two of you do not have a good relationship after your separation. In 2011, Aracely accused Luis Miguel of not wanting to spend time with his children. In 2013 he announced a lawsuit against the singer, where he demanded support.

According to the Los Angeles Times portal, Guillermo Pous, Arámbula’s lawyer, confirmed that the producer of the series contacted the actress to include her in the story, but she refused and did not allow the use of her image.

“I have a good relationship with the producer for this and other matters. I contacted them and expressed the decision of Mrs. Arámbula, who did not have the will to participate. This is a right, which, in case it is not respected, there is always the alternative of enforcing it through legal means ”, he assured.