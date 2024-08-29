Cold Breeze/ The Diary

At the same place where he delighted the people of Juarez in 2015, Luis Miguel returns to give an impressive show as part of his world tour.

The Juárez Vive Stadium, located on Reforma Avenue, looks ready to receive thousands of fans who will sing along to the greatest hits of ‘El Sol’, in the concert that is part of the tour that touched the border last May, with a performance at the Don Haskins Center at UTEP, in El Paso.

However, despite the proximity, many fans did not have the opportunity to go on that occasion, so today the event is a must for anyone who has followed the career of the singer who made his television debut in this city in 1981.

Get ready!

Luis Miguel sang just this Wednesday in the city of Chihuahua. With a nearly full capacity, the concert that took place in the stadium of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) amazed the audience with its level of production and the repertoire that the famous singer interprets.

In Ciudad Juárez, he is expected to repeat the feat, as his fans hope to see him move on stage with those steps that are so characteristic of him and hear the privileged voice with which he sings songs like ‘Hasta que me olvides’, ‘Ahora te puedes marchar’, ‘Tengo todo menos a ti’, and all those ballads that he appropriated in ‘Romances’ that paved the way for him to win over new followers.

With all the records surpassed, Luismi has fulfilled each date of the tour that began in 2023 and continued this year touring Latin America, the United States and Spain. Now he returns to Ciudad Juárez and the reunion with his audience is promising.

Go for sure

With 30 officers, the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) will implement a special operation to smooth out traffic in the areas adjacent to the Juárez Vive Stadium, where the Luis Miguel concert will take place.

Arlin Vargas, head of the Social Communications area, reported that security will also be provided to those attending the concert, as an operation will be deployed from 5 p.m.

Doors open at 6 and ‘El Sol’ is expected to rise punctually at 9 p.m.

Luis Miguel

August 30th at 9:00 pm

Juarez Live Stadium

Reforma Avenue

Tickets on sale at boletia.com