Mexico City.– Luis Miguel opened two more dates at the Mexico City Arena, for next October 23 and 24, at 9:00 p.m., as part of his 2024 Tour.

The fan club pre-sale will be on June 26, the exclusive Banorte pre-sale on June 28 and 29, and the general sale on June 30. Tickets will be available through www.superboletos.com.

“These new dates are added to those already scheduled by LUIS MIGUEL in previous weeks in Mexico City for October 8, 9, 11, 12, 15, 16, 20 and 21, with which he will surpass his record and have 10 presentations in 2024.

“This places him as the artist with the most performances at the CDMX Arena, and the only one to appear 18 times with the same Tour,” Zignia Live announced.

“Guilty or No”, “Será que no me Amas”, “La Inconditional” and “Entrégate”, among many other hits by Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, known as Luis Miguel, have been played in his shows, which have been breaking historical records .