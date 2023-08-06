The icon of Latin music, Luis Miguel, has left his followers in Argentina impressed during his last presentation in the country. The renowned singer, famous for his voice and charisma, appeared on the scene with a noticeably thinner appearance than he is remembered.

The artist’s amazing weight loss did not go unnoticed by the media and his fans, who quickly began to speculate about the reasons behind this physical change. Given the general curiosity, Luis Miguel revealed the reason behind his new figure through interviews.

According to the singer himself, he has been following a practice known as intermittent fasting. “I did intermittent fasting for 36 hours.; This worked for me, but it is not recommended for everyone,” explained Luis Miguel. This revelation sparked controversy and led some nutrition and health experts to comment on the risks and benefits of this type of diet.

Some point out that, if done correctly and under professional supervision, it can sometimes be beneficial for weight loss and improved metabolic health. However, others warn of possible negative effects, especially if it is not carried out properly or if the health and specific needs of the individual are not taken into account.

The nutritionist Romina Pereiro, in this regard, has commented for La Tercera that “it has been scientifically proven that diets with a beginning and an end are not effective in the medium and long term“. He insisted on the importance of adopting sustainable and balanced eating habits instead of resorting to extreme approaches that can have negative consequences for health.

Although Luis Miguel has shared his personal experience with intermittent fasting, the singer remarked that each person is unique and what works for one person may not be suitable for another.

How many kilos did Luis Miguel lose?

He ‘Sun of Mexico’ He prepared a lot for his return to the stage, since he had not offered concerts for a few years, so in order to cope with a demanding tour he had to resort to a strict method to get in shape.

As indicated by the panelist Lumbia for the Argentine program Flor de la V, Luis Miguel went down “approximately lost 20 kilos. He looked very emaciated after losing those kilos and now he is much better looking.”” He was very aesthetic throughout his life and now more than he is with Paloma Cuevas who is a lady, “added the journalist .

