New achievement! Apart from the resounding success that the second installment of Luis Miguel’s series has meant, the singer has become the first Mexican to break the Spotify download record, with his classics that are still valid despite the fact that they were released more than 20 years.

Faced with this achievement, the famous ‘Sun of Mexico’ celebrated the news on their social networks, in which it appears that their songs have surpassed the 5 billion downloads.

With this, the interpreter of “The unconditional” has become the third Latino to obtain the aforementioned distinction.

Post by Luis Miguel

On the other hand, its theme “Now you can go”, which was released in 1987, It is considered one of the best sellers in the world. According to Quien magazine, this song It has generated a profit of $ 364,335 and has been played Spotify 278,435,662 times.

Also, as mentioned by Infobae, a few weeks ago Luis Miguel was nominated as the best Latin singer of the decade. In the shortlist promoted by the Pollstar Awards, he competes with other greats of music such as: Alejandro Fernández, Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Trevi, Jennifer López, the Maná band, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Romeo Santos and Selena Gómez.

Apparently, the great success of the Netflix series has made Luis Miguel jump into the spotlight again and his songs continue to conquer new generations.

