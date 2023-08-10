Luis Miguel will arrive in Peru to offer a massive concert on February 24, 2024 at the National Stadium of Lime. Through social networks, the event producer Masterlive announced that the music icon will be stepping on Lima soil and promises to delight all his fans with the best songs from his repertoire. Despite the fact that there are still several months to go before the event takes place, its followers are more than eager for ticket sales. For this reason, we tell you everything you need to know so that you can purchase your tickets without problem.

Luis Miguel: when does the pre-sale of tickets start in Peru?

In case you want to get a ticket to enjoy the best hits of Luis Miguel live, you should know that the official pre-sale of tickets begins next Thursday, August 10 and will last until the 11th of the same month.

Tickets will be available from 10.00 am and with a 15% discount for customers of Interbank. On the other hand, regular ticket sales will begin on August 12.

Luis Miguel in Lima: ticket prices

According to the information provided by the official Teleticket page, the show of Luis Miguel It will take place at the National Stadium. For this show, the venue will be divided into the following sectors: North Tribune, East, West, In-person, Vip and Platinum. Below is the price list for each of the areas mentioned.

North stand area: S/150

East or West zone (numbered): S/590

Preferential zone (stand up): S/290

VIP area (stand up): S/520

Platinum area (seats): S/698.

When does Luis Miguel appear in Lima?

Luis Miguel will offer an unforgettable concert for his Peruvian fans next Saturday, February 24, as part of his “Luis Miguel Tour 2024” tour. Although the event is several months away, the interpreter’s fans have high expectations for what will happen.

What are the dates of the Luis Miguel concerts in South America in 2024?

The popular ‘Sun of Mexico‘ will tour several countries as part of his South American tour. If you are a fan of the singer and you are outside of Peru, check in which other places he will give concerts so you do not miss the event.

Monday February 12: Caracas, Venezuela

Thursday, February 15: Medellin, Colombia

Saturday February 17: Bogota, Colombia

Wednesday February 21: Quito, Ecuador

Saturday February 24: Lima, Peru

Saturday March 2: Santiago, Chile

Friday March 8: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thursday March 14: Cordoba, Argentina

Saturday March 16: Montevideo, Uruguay

Wednesday March 20: Asunción, Paraguay

Saturday March 23: Sao Paolo, Brazil

Thursday March 28: Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

