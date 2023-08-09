Luis Miguel will arrive in Peru to offer his concert on February 24, 2024 at the National Stadium in Lima. It was the Masterlive company that announced the news that all the followers of the Mexican expected. Fans have already begun to wonder about the price of tickets and how to buy them. Therefore, review this document so that you are one of the first to obtain your long-awaited ticket. It is worth mentioning that the interpreter of ‘La incondicional’ has already started his international tour, appearing on August 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

YOU CAN SEE: Luis Miguel arrives in Peru! The ‘Sol de México’ confirms CONCERT in Lima for 2024

Luis Miguel: when does the pre-sale of tickets start in Peru?

If you are a fan of Luis Miguel, you should know that the pre-sale for your show will begin this August 10 and 11 at 10:00 am with a 15% discount for Interbank customers. Meanwhile, sales of the show will begin on the 12th of this month.

Luis Miguel appeared at the Jockey Club in March 2019. Photo: La República

YOU CAN SEE: Luis Miguel looks unrecognizable at his concert in Buenos Aires after his physical change

Luis Miguel in Lima: ticket prices

As announced by Teleticket about Luis Miguel’s concert, through his social networks, the National Stadium will be divided by sectors North tribune, East, West, Preferential, Vip and Platinum, the latter being the most expensive. Look HERE for the concert price list, according to the area.

North stand area: S/150

East or West zone (numbered): S/590

Preferential zone (stand up): S/290

VIP area (stand up): S/520

Platinum zone (seats): S/698

The price list of the Luis Miguel concert. Photo: Teleticket

What are the dates of the Luis Miguel concerts in South America in 2024?

Monday February 12: Caracas, Venezuela

Thursday, February 15: Medellin, Colombia

Saturday February 17: Bogota, Colombia

Wednesday February 21: Quito, Ecuador

Saturday February 24: Lima, Peru

Saturday March 2: Santiago, Chile

Friday March 8: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Thursday March 14: Cordoba, Argentina

Saturday March 16: Montevideo, Uruguay

Wednesday March 20: Asunción, Paraguay

Saturday March 23: Sao Paolo, Brazil

Thursday March 28: Santa Cruz, Bolivia

#Luis #Miguel #Lima #ENTRADAS #presale #starts #prices #areas #concert