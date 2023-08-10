Controversies don’t stop! Luis Miguel He is a Mexican balladeer who returns to Peru as part of his tour ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2024’. The singer returns to the stage with a series of concerts throughout South America that began in Argentina after being away for several years. However, his presentations cause controversy due to an alleged impostor who would be acting in each of the shows.

Despite all the scandal, his fans hope that their idol will perform at the National Stadium on February 24. For this reason, we will remember the time that the interpreter of ‘Hasta que me olvides’ came to our country in 1991 and the host Gisela Valcárcel interviewed him to ‘Hello Gisela’. How was the conversation between the two characters and how close were they? Next, we will give you all the details.

How was Gisela Valcárcel’s interview with Luis Miguel?

On August 8, the hosts of ‘América hoy’ talked about the upcoming concert that Luis Miguel will give at the National Stadium and recalled how the host Gisela Valcárcel interviewed the Mexican artist for the first time on the set of america television in 1993. According to what can be seen in the images, the balladeer was very calm since he entered and throughout his presentation on national television.

The personality of the interpreter of ‘La bikina’ had a very seductive and easy-going personality from a very young age due to the great experience he has in front of cameras. On that occasion, the host of ‘Hello Gisela’ introduced him as the star guest of said episode and all the women in her audience did not stop screaming at the mischief of the star, who ended up taking off the jacket she was wearing due to the heat that there was on the set.

The businesswoman Gisela Valcárcel asked her about how she felt about having all the women crazy and the artist Luis Miguel replied: “No, they don’t die for me. (…) Thank you for so much love. To all those pretty girls in the background too.” This was the fourth consecutive year that the ‘Sun of Mexico’ visited Peru, due to the great reception that his music had in our country.

the driver of america television He even had time to play handyman with the interpreter of ‘The girl in the blue bikini’ as a sign of the confidence they reached at that time. When they finished playing, the balladeer crept up to Ethel Pozo’s mother’s cheek to kiss her. This was the highlight of the entire match.

How many times did Luis Miguel come to Peru?

He ‘Sun of Mexico’ visited Peru on more than one occasion thanks to the great affection that the national public showed him since he first arrived in our country, in 1990. The Mexican artist was living his best moment and, therefore, in 1991, he returned to Lima to offer a concert in the capital and another in the city of Arequipa, where they also completely filled the establishment.

Luis Miguel will perform at the National Stadium as part of his world tour.

In 1992, Luis Miguel returned for the third time to sing to the local public and he repeated the same thing in 1993. In fact, this year the host Gisela Valcárcel interviewed the interpreter of ‘Under the table’, but the Aztec star also took a pause in his career, because he began his artistic career very young. However, in 2010 he landed on the Peruvian coast once more.

After that, we never saw him again. ‘Sun of Mexico’ until 2019, when he arrived in Peru with his ‘Mexico forever’ tour. His faithful fans waited for him eagerly to sing his best hits on the show, but, unfortunately for him, this did not happen. On the contrary, this was the artist’s most criticized show due to his physical condition and the lack of agility he had on stage. This 2024, the interpreter of ‘La bikina’ returns to the capital and it would be his seventh time in our lands.

Why do they accuse Luis Miguel of having his double?

A few days ago, the tour started ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2024’ and caused surprise in his followers. This not only had favorable comments, but also negative ones, because the users assured that the one who sings is her double and not the true Mexican artist. The conspiracy theories are many and they affirm that the one who interprets the songs is an imitator and that the real ‘Sun of Mexico’ would be dead.

Luis Miguel and his surprising physical change in recent years.

This is how the lawyer Roberto Casorla Yalet let it be known in the gaucho program ‘A la tarde’, in which he assured that a woman from the public will sue the balladeer for fraud, since he affirms that the person he saw on stage is not the same person who listens for years.

In this sense, a legal expert stated: “Tomorrow the court will be drawn and the prosecutor’s office will intervene to evaluate the eventual actions of Luis Miguel based on everything that the person himself, the consumer, assumes that It is a double person and not Luis Miguel himself”.

