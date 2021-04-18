How many gloomy doors can an artist open until he vanishes? How many times must you touch to regain the countable and affective brilliance of your voice? There the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, which Netflix launched this Sunday 18 from 21. This new phase better captures the public and private beats after that unparalleled voice, which knew how to mutate along with the market: with its glories not forgotten. The real hard human being will remain an enigma. In the body of Diego Boneta, the Luis Miguel of Netflix will be a possible answer against the anxiety of those who will never stop seeking and idolizing him.

How? Beyond the bioseries cliché about the rise, fall and redemption of fiery singers steeped in sorrow, this second season focuses on two contrasting stages in the life of Luis Miguel between 1992 and 2006. First, in its resilient pop fury of the 90s, with the magnetic and nocturnal hits that go from the album Aries (1993) a Nothing is the same (nineteen ninety six). Then there will be the already mature idol from the mid-2000s, who he left behind his precocious anxieties, but not his physical footprints and two of her longings forever: to know what became of Marcela Basteri, her mother, and how to reconnect with Michelle Salas, her estranged 18-year-old daughter.

In this passage between two generations, two visions of the business and two states of mind, external pressures and family struggles will be united. The challenge of this second part of Luis Miguel, the series it is fulfilled in a respectable percentage, at least in the three episodes to which exclusive access was had for this text. Between both historical facets of the Mexican, fans of dogmatic faith will not see the threads and swings of the script, with different intensities. His public and revealed scenes will be the fruit for the enjoyment expanded by social networks. Others will see oscillations, but they will never forget the songs.

Diego Boneta, in the skin of Luis Miguel, in the second season of the series that is seen on Netflix.

Already without the guarantee of the paternal villain of Luis Reyes (Óscar Jaenada), who died at the end of the first season, it will be necessary to see if the Luis Miguel of the 90s who fed disparate parties, records and wallets with his ultra-demanding pop interpretations will be a clear presence for his younger brothers, Alex (Juanpa Zurita, strict in his skin) and Sergio Gallego Basteri (Axel Llunas). Will the star Sol de México have had a chance to stop alongside them before dealing with the weight of time?

There is no doubt that Diego Boneta, 30, captures both portraits with full bodily and vocal charisma (not just as the lead, but as an executive producer). The mysteries go through knowing if another villain will come at the height of that immoral father, or if the desire to find Marcela Basteri will be the greatest dramatic knot of the series, now, or the trigger for new folds in a life as complex as it is fascinating . If Luis Miguel can find light and peace, far from evil beings, cameras and his own demons. OR if he himself will become his worst and best villain: your punisher and your savior.

In the Luis Miguel of the ’90s the reflection of candor and dissatisfaction can be seen, after the accumulation of singable achievements, commercial accolades and nights not without loneliness. No one who has reached the podium of himself discovers permanent fulfillment. An inner fire, a pending account or a sorrowful memory will be projected in the Luis Miguel mayor, on the other side of the mirror. Will that image be tolerable for those who deify it without gray? The merit of the series is to verify that there will be no love, illusion or disappointment that reaches the total connection that there will always be between the two.

Luis Miguel, the series – Second season

Qualification: Very good

Interpreters: Diego Boneta, César Bordón, Fernando Guallar, Juanpa Zurita, Macarena Achaga, Axel Llunas, Martín Bello and others Production: Gato Gordo and MGM for Netflix Emits: Netflix

WD