The Luis Miguel impersonator, one of the strongest competitors in Yo soy Chile, experienced a moving moment at the gala on Tuesday, May 18. After Myriam Hernández and Álvaro López praised his interpretation of “Qué Nivel de Mujer” and gave it a perfect score, Ricky Santos was moved to tears and said that he has received harsh criticism on social media.

“It turns out that day after day I am struggling with public comment that is really a bit strong. I know that Luis Miguel is an inimitable artist and that I lack a lot, and it hurts my heart that people are so bad, “he said, his voice broken.

After that, ‘Luis Miguel’ from I am Chile He explained that this affects him a lot emotionally, especially because of the great concern he now has when he knows that his daughter is in poor health.

“They are hours of rehearsal, they are weeks where I would like to be with my daughter. Many times I have thought about staying in Osorno and being with her. I am having a very strong moment of health with my daughter … so, I want to see her grow up ”, he said.

As it is remembered, Ricky Santos also had an outstanding participation in Yo soy Perú, first as Ricky Martin and, later, as Luis Miguel.

‘Luis Miguel’ from Yo soy marries dancer Lisette Martell

At the end of April, the Chilean impersonator of Luis Miguel and the Peruvian dancer Lisette Martell got married. As it is recalled, the couple met during their time in Yo soy Perú.

Ladies and gentlemen, together with the love of my life we ​​have gotten married. Under Chilean civil law, we are husband and wife Lisette Martell, what we most wanted is for this moment to come, and let me tell you that I feel the happiest and luckiest man, “the artist wrote on his social networks.

Ricky Santos married Peruvian Lisette Martell. Photo: Ricky Santos / Instagram

