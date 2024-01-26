One date wasn't enough! Luis Miguel confirmed this Friday, January 26, two new presentation dates at the Mexico City Arena, as part of his 2024 tour, which includes countries such as Peru, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Venezuela, Chile, among others. The new dates will allow more fans to see the 'Sun of Mexico' in the month of October in the capital city.

YOU CAN SEE: Coachella 2024 presents its BILLBOARD: which Mexican artists will be at the festival?

Luis Miguel confirms new dates at Arena Ciudad de México

Luis Miguel announced two new presentations in Mexico City Arena. The Mexican singer will perform next October 15 and 16 this year in the popular entertainment venue located in the Azcapotzalco mayor's office, which has capacity for 22,300 spectators.

When and where to buy tickets for the Luis Miguel concert at Arena CDMX?

Tickets to attend Luis Miguel's concerts will be available at Exclusive pre-sale for clients of the Banorte financial institution from January 31 to February 1. Later, the General sales will be enabled on February 2. You can get the tickets on the website of www.superboletos.com on the mentioned dates.

Luis will have two new presentations in CDMX. Photo: SuperBoletos

YOU CAN SEE: Mazatlán Carnival 2024: when will it take place and who are the CONFIRMED ARTISTS?

How much do tickets cost to see Luis Miguel at Arena CDMX?

So far, the price of tickets for Luis Miguel's new concert dates has not been specified. However, according to previous events, the prices could be the following:

Grey: 962 Mexican pesos

Cafe Vista Limita: 1,338 Mexican pesos

Coffee: 1,338 Mexican pesos

Rosa Vista Limitada: 1,966 Mexican pesos

Pink: 1,966 Mexican pesos

Aqua: 2,844 Mexican pesos

Purple: 3,472 Mexican pesos

Different Capacities: 4,400 Mexican pesos

Super Palco Platino Vl: 4,400 Mexican pesos

Super Palco Ron Botran 4,400 Mexican pesos

Super Palco Botran Vl: 4,400 Mexican pesos

Platinum Super Box: 4,400 Mexican pesos

Light blue: 4,400 Mexican pesos

Green: 6,230 Mexican pesos

Mc Cormick: 6,230 Mexican pesos

Banco Azteca: 6,230 Mexican pesos

Roshfrans: 7,450 Mexican pesos

Marriott Zone: 7,450 Mexican pesos

Barcel Fuego: 7,450 Mexican pesos

Yellow: 7,450 Mexican pesos

Pepsi Zone: 7,450 Mexican pesos

Free Market Zone: 9,280 Mexican pesos

Red: 9,280 Mexican pesos

VIP: 12,330 Mexican pesos.

Why is Luis Miguel considered one of the greatest artists in Mexico?

Since the beginning of his career, Luis Miguel He has been praised for his extraordinary vocal talent. His ability to perform a wide variety of musical genres, from romantic ballads to boleros and ranchera music, has allowed him to reach a diverse audience. Likewise, over the decades, he has achieved impressive commercial success. He has sold millions of albums worldwide and has set several sales records in the Latin music industry.

#Luis #Miguel #confirms #DATES #concerts #CDMX #buy #tickets