Khalid Abdul Rahman (Abu Dhabi)

The spokesman for the European Union in the Middle East and North Africa, Luis Miguel Bueno, said that the Ukrainian crisis highlighted the importance of reducing dependence on fossil fuels, noting that the Union is the main contributor to development aid, and the largest contributor to climate finance in the world, by providing a third of Global public climate finance, noting that the contributions of the European Union and Member States to international public climate finance exceeded €20 billion in 2020.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Bueno emphasized the continuation of mobilizing international climate finance as part of the collective goal of developed countries to reach at least $100 billion annually, through a wide range of sources and tools, while ensuring the transparency of their use.

He referred to the agreement of the European Union countries on the need to strengthen the international framework to respond to current and future climate risks, including the necessary financing arrangements to avoid, reduce and respond to losses and damages caused by climate change.

He also stressed the importance of increasing funding to support the most vulnerable groups in dealing with the losses and damages caused by climate change.

Bueno pointed out that the Ukrainian crisis is evidence of the importance of reducing dependence on imports of fossil fuels.

He referred to the commitment of the countries of the Union to reduce the total consumption of energy and reduce the amount of fossil fuels by raising the share of renewable energy.

He considered that the current crises would constitute a starting point for accelerating the consumption of renewable energy and decisively increasing energy efficiency in the European Union. “This will advance the process of greening the EU,” he said. “Coal is not a sustainable long-term solution to energy security or to meet the EU’s climate commitments.”

The European official expected the readiness of the major economies participating in the Sharm el-Sheikh summit to share their local experiences in achieving the ambition of confronting climate change.

He considered that the EU recognized the importance of increasing action and support, including financing, technology and capacity building, to implement approaches to avoid, reduce and respond to loss and damage to developing countries and the most vulnerable parties to climate change.

He pointed out that the Union is working to unify preparedness in humanitarian aid operations, and raise the level of proactive measures to enhance the ability of vulnerable communities to face risks, and is considered the largest contributor to public climate finance.