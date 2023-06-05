Luis Miguel has just made its triumphant appearance in Paris this weekend where I would attend a wedding with his current girlfriend dove caves and as expected, the fans followed him everywhere where they captured him as elegant as ever, as well as taking some photos with his followers.

In the videos that have already gone viral on TikTok, Luis Miguel can be seen getting out of a luxury Mercedes-Benz van without any security with a kindness that continues to surprise many, because as soon as he gets out of the unit, a fan runs to take a picture with him.

Although the famous cockroach king as they have called it in recent weeks, various media following Aracely Arámbula’s comment far from seeing a Luis Miguel As a divo, she is the opposite, but also her much more jovial image has been the main theme for many.

Luis Miguel in the most elegant upon arrival in France / screenshot

Another thing that caught our attention is that he has not been officially captured at the wedding where he would attend with the fashion designer Paloma Cuevas, because that is what everyone expected, but this did not happen, because apparently they wanted to take care of the paparazzi.

“He is not to be one more, nor anyone’s partner, he is the sun, the protagonist”, “He is in France and hardly anyone knows him there and we all feel that way when we arrive in an unknown place”, “God take care of him and bless where you are all the days of your life! A wonderful being the sun shines all your life”, write the networks.

