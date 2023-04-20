Luis Miguel during a presentation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on September 12, 2019. Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

This April 19, in addition to celebrating his birthday, Luis Miguel celebrates his return with a world tour with 44 dates. El Sol de México put its audience on edge since April 17, when with a poster it created enough expectation for it to become a trend on the internet today.

The tour will begin on August 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, then on August 21 it will depart for Santiago de Chile and then will make a jump to the north of the continent to continue in different cities in the United States such as Las Vegas, Anaheim, San Diego, Los Angeles, Ontario, Phoenix, Palm Springs, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Miami, Tampa, Newark, Belmont, Oklahoma, Hidalgo, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

His journey ends in Mexico, which adopted him from a young age to make him an idol of the multitudes and make him one of the most outstanding bolero singers in the country. On November 15, it will begin its tour in Monterrey, to continue with three presentations in Mexico City and continue with concerts in Querétaro, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, León, Puebla, Oaxaca and, finally, on December 12 in Veracruz.

The singer will change headquarters in Mexico City. After holding the world record for the most consecutive presentations at the National Auditorium, this year his concerts will be at the Arena Ciudad de México, in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office, according to information from entertainment journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda.

Luis Miguel’s last concert was in November 2019 at the Caesar’s Palace Coliseum in Las Vegas and in Mexico he disappeared from the stage after a presentation that left the attendees dissatisfied by starting half an hour late and half performing his songs. He was even criticized for attending his presentation drunk.

After the success he had on Netflix with the series about his life, fans are looking forward to El Sol with optimism. According to an interview that Gilberto Barrera, an entertainment journalist with EL PAÍS, had in February, after announcing a new tour, “his physical change speaks of the concern he has to appear perfect. He is doing everything to arrive neat, with an overwhelming personality, to avoid the criticism that has come his way in the past.

