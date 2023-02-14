The Mexican singer Luis Miguel has announced his return to the stage on Tuesday, and he has done so with the publication of a photo in which his face, his name and a writing appear: “Luis Miguel. Tour 2023”. With this note, the artist known as Sun de México opens the doors to a new tour five years after his last great concert in the country, which was held in November 2018 at the National Auditorium in Mexico City.

Luis Miguel, at 52, will return to the stage to try to counteract the bittersweet taste he left among his Mexican fans in his last performance in the capital, in which he started half an hour late, was absent several times and sang half songs, which caused the booing of the public. To this, it is worth adding the criticism received on social networks, in which the artist was accused of being drunk during the performance.

After finishing his Tour Mexico forever —in which he gave around 150 concerts in 15 different countries and ended in Las Vegas—, the image of Luis Miguel reached the small screen thanks to Netflix. The hit series about his life, made under his own supervision, covers from the peak of his career, to the darkest time of his life, when he faced financial problems and a professional crisis that almost ended more than three decades of trajectory.

The Mexican artist, born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, began his artistic career in the 1980s, a time of great splendor for pop in Spanish. He didn’t take long to debut. In 1981 —with only 11 years of age— he performed his first concert with great success at the wedding of the daughter of the then president of Mexico, José López Portillo (1976-1982), thanks to the support of former capital police chief Arturo Durazo . A year later, he would release his first album: 1+1=2 lovers.

His most popular songs include The unconditional (1988), which the specialized magazine rolling stones ranks in the 15th position of the most important songs of Latin pop. Luis Miguel became the first Mexican artist to exceed 5,000 million views on Spotify and his official YouTube channel receives more than 131 million monthly views.

