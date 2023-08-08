Luis Miguel has started his tour refreshed and energetic. And he wants more. The Mexican interpreter has announced this Monday another 51 new dates for 2024, which are added to the 64 concerts that he already plans to give this year. El Sol’s tour, as it is popularly known, has created great expectations: so far it has sold all the tickets on 62 of the dates this year; and his first performance in Argentina last Thursday showed that the singer seeks to compensate for the controversy that accompanied him on his last tour.

The new dates for 2024 will take the singer to 19 countries throughout the Americas, thus expanding the map planned for 2023 —where he plans to perform in Argentina, Chile, Mexico and the United States. Luis Miguel will now tour the continent from north to south: Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Bolivia and Canada. He will also repeat in the United States, Argentina and Chile; but at the moment he has not announced any more dates for Mexico.

The tour was successful before it started. Luis Miguel uploaded a photograph to his networks in February of this year, with only four words (“Luis Miguel: tour 2023”). The publication made the singer viral again, who two months later announced 44 dates in Mexico and the US. The success in ticket sales led him to announce, little by little, another 20 dates. Now, Luis Miguel wants to go a step further by 2024.

El Sol stomped last Thursday in the first concert of the tour and expectations were already high. Four years had passed since their last concert. Four years of silence and lack of information. He took the stage of the Movistar Arena, in Buenos Aires (Argentina), to applause, rejuvenated and energetic; but dressed, as usual in his concerts. The 15,000 attendees at the recital —mostly women— exploded with the first chords of It will be that you do not love me, one of his classics. It was the first of a long list of 50 songs that she sang while images of her more than three decades were projected on stage.

The last tour of El Sol was overshadowed by some controversial episodes: delays, absences on stage and some unfinished songs. His performances had aroused the unknowns and theories in networks, which raise whether the Luis Miguel who has performed with ease on stage in recent concerts is really him. “It doesn’t look like him or anything. sheath”, “That is not Luis Miguel”, “I feel like he is like the fifth Luis Miguel I know”, were some of the comments shared on networks.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country