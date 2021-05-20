Despite the great friendship that exists between Luis Miguel and Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, the Mexican singer would have rejected the invitation to sing at the boxer’s wedding and Fernanda Gomez held last weekend in an exclusive place located in Punta Mita, Nayarit.

The world champion and the beautiful model from Guadalajara formalized a relationship of more than three years last Saturday, May 15, by civil means before the Mexican state.

The entertainment press pointed out that the Mexican singer had been invited to sing at the wedding, but rumors suggest that the interpreter would have refused.

The exclusive news was leaked through images of the ceremony through the Instagram accounts identified as chamonic3 and chicapicosa2 that broadcast videos of the couple in full celebration.

The rumor of this story was spread by the influencer chamonic3, who assures that the singer refused to give a presentation despite the friendship he has built with Álvarez. So far the reasons for the refusal are unknown.

What was true is that the civil union was enlivened by the Chilean singer Mon Laferte and it is said that the religious ceremony, which will take place on May 22, will have the presence of musical groups such as Maná, Los Angeles Azules and La Banda El Recodo.

And we can assure that money would not have been the problem for Luis Miguel to give a negative, since it is known that Canelo Álvarez has a $ 140 million fortune According to the latest Forbes study and Luis Miguel’s presentation, it is at approximately $ 2 million.

Luis Miguel and Canelo

In 2017 the singer decided to go to Las Vegas, after a series of problems due to a debt product of a lawsuit. At that time Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was in that city preparing for his fight against Julio César Chávez Jr., an event that he would win unanimously.

The next day a photograph began to circulate in which the athlete was at a poker table. What is unique about the image is that one of his companions was Luis Miguel.

In April 2018, the boxer was in Mexico City due to a six-month suspension for a positive doping test for clenbuterol use, complicating his fight against Gennady Golovkin.

The boxer decided to go to one of Luis Miguel’s presentations, who was giving a concert series at the National Auditorium.