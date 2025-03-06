Having already finished his tour, Luis Miguel is doing life in Madrid with Paloma Cuevas, with whom he resides in A luxurious urbanization of the farm, in Pozuelo de Alarcón. The couple is taking advantage to rest and to meet their loved ones, thus The magazine has been toldHello!who has photographed them with their daughter, Michelle Cuevas, leaving a luxurious restaurant in Madrid.

The Mexican singer enjoyed a most familiar night. Accompanied by their current partner and the influencer Mexican and her husbandDanilo Díaz, for the appointment they chose one of the best and most exclusive restaurants in the capital, where they were captured by the cameras of the Hello!

The artist’s daughter and her husband They just started a new life in Miamiafter having passed through Los Angeles and New York. “I miss the calmer lifeto be able to handle my car like when I lived in Los Angeles to go to the super friendly climate, “said the influencer on his Instagram account about his stage in southern California.

“New York is a city that gave me many learning, unforgettable memories and A rhythm of life too unique That it challenges me and that I will always take with me, “he acknowledged, something nostalgic, about the great apple.

However, the young Mexican has demonstrated the good relationship she has with her father and her current partner, since she has not hesitated to meet with them as soon as Madrid. Although It is not usual for them to publish in networks images togetheroccasionally they are seen in the most special moments.

Luis Miguel’s birthday celebration in Las Vegas or His concert at Santiago Bernabéu They are some of the moments that the model did not want to lose and that she shared with her more than two million followers.